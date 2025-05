3:08 AM: It’s not a huge response because those in the vehicle are reported to have gotten out safely, but a “rollover” crash is reported in the 1900 block of SW Dawson [vicinity map], the precarious section of road where it bends along a ravine. No other details.

3:16 AM: SFD is already leaving the scene, after its crew reported finding a “partial rollover” and that no one was there to treat – “everyone left.”