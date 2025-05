Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route is running for the rest of today/tonight with two boats, because WSF has moved the current unscheduled “bonus boat,” M/V Salish, to the Bremerton/Seattle run. That’s to cover for the regular Bremerton boat, M/V Walla Walla, which is undergoing “urgent restroom repairs.” Walla Walla is expected to be back in service by tomorrow morning, so Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth will be getting its third boat back.