ENCORE: Another fundraiser Women’s Clothing Swap coming up in West Seattle

That sign marks the entrance to the dropoff spot for the next nonprofit-benefiting Women’s Clothing Swap, a little over two weeks away. Here’s the announcement sent to us to share with you:

After the success of our first swap, where community members scored amazing finds and even walked away with whole new wardrobes, we’re so excited to do it again! Join Leaps and Bounds Children’s Therapy for the Women’s Clothing Swap on Saturday, May 31st, from 11 AM to 3 PM at 7141 California Ave SW (Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation).

Participants are encouraged to drop off gently used and clean women’s clothing (clothes, shoes, purses, and accessories) ahead of time to help streamline the swap. Donations can be placed in the designated bin by the sunflower wall in the parking lot during drop-off hours (Monday–Thursday, 10:30 AM–7 PM, and Friday, 10:30 AM–6:00 PM). For added convenience, local pick-up is available for a $20 fee. Day-of donations will also be accepted as space allows. Please label your bags with your name and contact information if you are planning to participate in our swap – no personal undergarments, please.

Entry is $20, with proceeds supporting Leaps and Bounds’ work with West Seattle families. Tickets (and raffle entries for a chance at early access) can be purchased in advance at www.leapsandboundswa.org/swap.

With West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day just past, this is a perfect chance to donate what you’re ready to let go of (but didn’t sell), and score some incredible new pieces for yourself (that you didn’t find). Some participants last time left with enough to rebuild their entire wardrobe, all for just $20!

This event is more than just a swap, it’s a fun way to refresh your closet, meet new people, and support a local nonprofit making a difference in our community. To schedule a donation pick-up or ask questions, email swap@leapsandboundswa.org. Hope to see you there!