CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: 2 charges filed against Admiral stabbing/robbery suspect Jiminson Calix-Bodden

(Monday WSB photo by Christopher Boffoli)

Just in, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged 25-year-old Jiminson A. Calix-Bodden of Tukwila with first-degree assault and second-degree robbery, three days after his arrest following attacks in Admiral. The charging documents tell the same narrative we’ve reported before – alleging that Calix-Bodden stabbed a 47-year-old man walking outside PCC, unprovoked, and alleging that he grabbed a woman’s arm and stole her phone – but also add two previously undisclosed notes: One, that the stabbing victim was injured more seriously than first reported, that the blade punctured his lung, and two, that a person reported to police that they had seen Calix-Bodden at Don Armeni Boat Ramp six days earlier, dropping and picking up a knife, and had images of this from a bike-mounted camera:

(Image from charging document)

Calix-Bodden remains in the King County Jail, bail set at $250,000, and is scheduled for arraignment on May 29. As we previously reported, there’s no indication Calix-Bodden has a criminal record.