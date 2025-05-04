COUNTDOWN: Six days until West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025!

In case you missed it, here’s a quick reminder that we have published the map and sale list for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025 – just six days away, on Saturday, May 10. Here’s the link for the interactive online version, and here’s the link for the printable guide (37 pages this year!), with all 570+ sale listings in numerical order. And check back later in the week, as we’ll be updating the online map’s page with mini-lists, updates on any last-minute cancellations, and whatever else you might need to know. Official hours for the 20th anniversary WSCGSD are 9 am-3 pm Saturday, but check the listings to see who’s starting earlier, who’s ending later, and who’s adding extra days! From northernmost Sale #464 on Duwamish Head (where “small trees” are among the merchandise) to southernmost Sale #10 at Seola Beach (with “steampunk lighting fixtures” among other things), WSCGSD is all over the peninsula, this Saturday.