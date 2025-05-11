COUNTDOWN: One week to West Seattle 5K!

(WSB file photo: All ages welcome at West Seattle 5K!)

We’re getting into the time of year when every weekend has something big happening, and next weekend it’s the West Seattle 5K! The run/walk leaves Alki/61st at 9:30 am next Sunday, May 18, headed to Luna/Anchor Park and back. This is another West Seattle tradition dating back to the ’00s; the West Seattle High School PTSA has been coordinating and benefiting from this waterfront run/walk since 2009. Bring the whole family, your neighbors, co-workers, classmates (organizers are especially encourage more students to run and have a friendly class vs. class competition set up) … strollers and dogs are often seen too. You can register online right now. The West Seattle 5K is powered by community co-sponsors, too (including WSB and more than two dozen other local businesses spotlighted here) – we’ll see you at the beach next Sunday!