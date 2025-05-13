City’s Unified Care Team returning to Rotary Viewpoint Park encampment site

What had been one of West Seattle’s most visible tent encampments, Rotary Viewpoint Park at 35th/Alaska, was “resolved” last week, as the city’s Unified Care Team puts it. But some campers returned – though none were in streetfront evidence when we passed by this morning – so the city says UCT reps “will return this week to offer available shelter and restore public access to the site.”

That last phrase is key to what’s happening at that site. We got a tip last week about the “resolution,” from someone voicing a concern that it had been done twice recently without notices having been posted. First UCT spokesperson Kate Jacobs told WSB that in the case of last week’s operation, it had been posted the day before. We followed up, wondering about the city’s current rules for advance warning. Jacobs replied:

The City’s approach balances compassion and urgency in helping keep public spaces open and accessible to all. UCT continues to follow the Multi Departmental Administrative Rules and FAS Encampment Rule 17-01 (collectively called MDARs), which are the rules and legal parameters that govern UCT’s work. The Rotary Viewpoint Park encampment qualified under these rules for immediate removal since it obstructed access to a public right-of-way. City policy is to provide offers of shelter whenever possible when removing obstructions and immediate hazards despite not being a requirement under encampment rules. UCT was able to provide the necessary time and resources for that outreach in this case and, on May 9, UCT made 5 offers of shelter and one was accepted ….

While people ultimately decide for themselves when they are ready to come indoors, UCT remains focused on consistent outreach, long-term engagement, and improving conditions for both our housed and unhoused neighbors.

If you are concerned about an encampment, city reps continue to advise reporting it via Find It, Fix It.