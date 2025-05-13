Celebration of Life planned June 28 for Brennan Jay Newquist, 1994-2025

Family and friends will gather June 28 to remember Brennan Newquist, and sharing this remembrance with his community now:

Brennan “B” Jay Newquist

June 28th, 1994 – April 30th, 2025

Brennan Newquist, a beloved son, caring brother, loyal friend, and true West Seattle native, passed away peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of warmth, laughter, and adventure. Born on June 28, 1994, in Seattle, Washington, to Ronald and Alison Newquist. Brennan was a fourth-generation West Seattle High School graduate on his mother’s side and took great pride in his deep roots in the community he loved.

Brennan’s early years were spent at Gatewood Elementary and Madison Middle School, before graduating from West Seattle High School, where he shined as a wide receiver for the football team. One of his proudest moments came when he caught his first of four touchdowns.

After high school, Brennan continued his education at Bellevue Community College, earning his associate degree before moving on to train in the field of Information Technology.

His first internship was with the Seattle Mariners — his dream job — where he left a strong impression even though the position was seasonal. He continued working in IT through various contracts and, during the COVID-19 pandemic, was able to work remotely from home, where he lived with his father.

A true Seattle sports enthusiast, Brennan was a devoted fan of the Seahawks and the Mariners. He was passionate about flag football, volleyball, gaming with his friends, and spending time at the movies with his dad. But above all, Brennan’s greatest thrill came from roller coasters.

At a very young age Brennan would travel to Disney World with his family, which fueled his love of roller coasters and high-adrenaline rides. He then began traveling across the country to ride roller coasters with his dad, from Columbus, Ohio to Cincinnati, Ohio to Hershey, Pennsylvania and many more cities, making countless memories and stories with his dad. His enthusiasm for the twists, turns, and adrenaline of coasters reflected the adventurous and joyful way he lived his life.

For his 18th birthday he wanted a super thrill. His sister, Amanda, surprised him with a skydiving adventure. With zero hesitation, he was the first one to jump out of a perfectly good airplane.

Brennan also had a special place in his heart for animals. Although he originally wanted a rabbit, he ended up adopting Storm, a rescue dog from the inner city of Olympia. Storm became his loyal companion, reflecting Brennan’s own kind spirit and unwavering loyalty.

Brennan will be remembered for his big heart, easy smile, and the way he made everyone feel welcome. His kindness, curiosity, and sense of fun left a lasting mark on everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his loving parents Ronald and Alison Newquist, his sister Amanda, his dog Storm, extended family, and countless friends who cherished his spirit.

A celebration of Brennan’s life will be held on his 31st birthday, Saturday, June 28th, 2:00 pm, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4001 44th Ave SW.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a local animal rescue or roller-coaster preservation group — two causes close to Brennan’s heart.

May his memory live on, may he always ride the biggest coaster in the sky.