BIZNOTE: Westwood Village Rite Aid lease up for grabs after company’s new bankruptcy filing

A property company working with Rite Aid has released a new list of properties and leases for sale/assignment in its new bankruptcy filing, and the list includes the Westwood Village Rite Aid location. The company’s new filing comes just eight months after it emerged from Chapter 11. After seeing this, we went over for a photo of the WWV Rite Aid, and discovered this posted at the entrance:

We’re checking to see if local Bartell Drugs have similar postings. (Update: We found one at the Jefferson Square store.) As for the WWV Rite Aid, one of the property company’s documents says the current lease is up in a year but there are 10 years worth of options; current base rent is $21/square foot (the building is just under 17,000 sf). We don’t yet know the plan for the California SW Rite Aid location – also leased – and the two West Seattle Bartell Drugs stores (Admiral and Jefferson Square), also leased. Rite Aid says it has financing to help it continue operations while it seeks a buyer for the company.