BIZNOTE: Westwood Village Rite Aid lease up for grabs after company’s new bankruptcy filing

May 6, 2025 11:56 am
A property company working with Rite Aid has released a new list of properties and leases for sale/assignment in its new bankruptcy filing, and the list includes the Westwood Village Rite Aid location. The company’s new filing comes just eight months after it emerged from Chapter 11. After seeing this, we went over for a photo of the WWV Rite Aid, and discovered this posted at the entrance:

We’re checking to see if local Bartell Drugs have similar postings. (Update: We found one at the Jefferson Square store.) As for the WWV Rite Aid, one of the property company’s documents says the current lease is up in a year but there are 10 years worth of options; current base rent is $21/square foot (the building is just under 17,000 sf). We don’t yet know the plan for the California SW Rite Aid location – also leased – and the two West Seattle Bartell Drugs stores (Admiral and Jefferson Square), also leased. Rite Aid says it has financing to help it continue operations while it seeks a buyer for the company.

3 Replies to "BIZNOTE: Westwood Village Rite Aid lease up for grabs after company's new bankruptcy filing"

  • Grrr! May 6, 2025 (12:10 pm)
    I am so upset that Bartell Drugs sits on the fringe of being brought down from this stupid management of Rite Aid! Bartell’s was a family business… local… and absolutely outstanding  ! It’s heartbreaking to see such a long time business such as Bartell’s be sucked into the financial disaster of Rite Aid. ‘Who” made such a high risk financial disaster of a decision ? Missing Bartell Drugs very much.  The shelves are almost bare.: it’s very sad

    • Jeff May 6, 2025 (12:19 pm)
      Don’t worry, the people responsible took their millions and left someone else holding the bag.   They don’t even think about it anymore, most likely.

  • jlws May 6, 2025 (12:34 pm)
    “brick and mortar” drug stores of the 60-90s are no longer relevant or profitable in 2025.labor cost, L&I and lease rates have mushroomed up.the main business of pharmacy prescriptions now have more options, ie: online & mail order to name a couple.bartells would have gone the same route, even if they had not merged with rite aid

