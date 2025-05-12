BIZNOTE: Happy 10th anniversary, Blue Moon Burgers!

(2015 photo by Kenna Klosterman)

This week, Blue Moon Burgers on Alki is celebrating a milestone anniversary – 10 years at 2504 Alki SW. To celebrate, this Thursday (May 15), they’ll offer a special all day – any single-patty burger with fries, tots, onion rings, or garlic parmesan fries, with a soft drink or bottled water, for $10 (plus tax).

We first reported in 2014 that Blue Moon appeared to be on the way to what was then Alki Auto Repair (which moved to 2938 SW Avalon Way); the restaurant opened in 2015. Their hours are 11 am-9 pm.