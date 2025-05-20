BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: JaK’s Grill in midst of move to new West Seattle Junction space; here’s when they’ll reopen

Last November, JaK’s Grill announced the timeline for the move from their longtime California Avenue SW location to the former Lodge space at 4209 SW Alaska. In the intervening months, there’s been a major remodel under way in the new space, but the hopes of an April opening slid a little. Today, though, a reader tipped us off that their JaK’s Father’s Day reservation listed the Alaska address, so we went to the Junction to check on the status:

JaK’s served their last meals on California over the weekend, and are now all-hands-on-deck to finish up the new space and move the half-block south before their planned opening date, Friday, June 6th. The interior is not yet camera-ready, but is close to completion, with a main room full of comfy booths, an eye-catching cherry-top bar running nearly the length of the west side of the restaurant, a separate dining area for larger private parties, and plans to have outdoor seating along the sidewalk.

The restaurant website now features an extensive FAQ, which includes answers to pressing questions about the menu (yes, it will change and continue to change with the seasons — more shareable and vegetarian options, plus expanded selection of beef cuts), the staff (yes, they’re moving too) and parking (available in the garage under the building). On site today, we were told the new space will accommodate 25-30 additional seats, which will also mean a slightly larger staff. Menus are still being printed. In the meantime, JaK’s is taking online reservations for June 6th and beyond.