Baseball playoffs, safety class, free West Seattle Community Orchestras concert, more for your Tuesday

(Photo sent by Shelley in North Admiral)

Here’s our reminder list for your Tuesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: Weekly advocacy gathering, until noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if you’re a first-time participant.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon lunch at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW), featuring a guest from the Washington Talking Book and Braille Library.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

HOMEWORK HELP: 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), volunteers are available to help K-12 students with their homework.

ONLINE PERSONAL-SAFETY CLASS: Seattle Police present a free personal-safety class online tonight, 5-7 pm. For registration link and other info, see the original announcement.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $10 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

UNPLUGGED, A MUSICAL GATHERING: Acoustic musicians and singers are invited to C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 6-8 pm, and listeners are welcome too!

FREE CONCERT: West Seattle Community Orchestras’ second and final free concert of the season, 6 pm at Chief Sealth IHS Auditorium (2600 SW Thistle).

UKULELE PLAYERS’ EVENING MEETUP: Once a month you can bring your uke and hang out at The Good Society (California/Lander), 6-8 pm.

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER TRACK RUN: More daylight means more time for evening runs – tonight at 6:15 pm, meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

TOASTMASTERS HYBRID MEETING: Grow your leadership and communication skills with West Seattle Toastmasters 832! They meet online and in person at Brookdale West Seattle (4611 35th SW) at 6:30 pm.

MAKE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT: Opening-round game for West Seattle HS, 7 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) vs. University – you can cheer them on in person; click the TIX icon beneath this game on the bracket page for ticket info.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has details on signing up before you go.

BINGO X 2: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW) … Talarico’s Pizzeria also offers 8 pm bingo (4718 California SW).

TRIVIA X 4: Here’s the answer to the question “who’s got trivia in West Seattle tonight?” – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub. (2306 California SW).

WEST SEATTLE PFLAG: Monthly meeting of the group now in its second year, 7:30 pm at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill).

Organizing an event, class, performance, gathering, etc.? Tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar, from which we draw our daily lists too – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!