About the film crew at Fauntleroy Park

Several questions so far this morning about a film crew set up on the SW Barton side of Fauntleroy Park. We asked the Fauntleroy Watershed Council if they had any notification, since this is salmon-release season and they routinely have volunteers in the park as well as dozens of visiting students. They hadn’t been notified in advance but did some investigating for us and volunteer John learned, “They’re shooting stills for Kia car company that will be used in a variety of marketing material. They will be there all day.”