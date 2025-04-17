YOUTH SPORTS: Soccer tryouts starting soon!

If you have a young soccer player in the household who’s “looking to take their game to the next level,” here’s tryout news about local leagues:

Highline Soccer Association (HSA) is a community-based soccer program that provides competitive and recreational teams for its members.

Competitive soccer

Teams are formed by Birth Year through a Tryout process.

Highline Premier Football Club

Highline Premier FC offers year-round, competitive soccer led by nationally licensed coaches. For the 2025/26 season, we are forming teams in both the Washington Premier League (WPL) and the Regional Club League (RCL), providing community-based, top-level development opportunities across the community.

Highline Premier Tryouts: Organized by Age Group (players born from 2007-2018) Apr 22 – May 15

Questions? Reach out anytime; we’d love to connect at highlinepremier.com/join.

HSA Select

HSA Select plays in the North Puget Sound League (NPSL). These players train more frequently with higher expectations than the Recreational player and volunteer licensed coaches go through an application process.

Highline Select Tryouts: Organized by Age Group (players born 2007-2016) May 1-17.

Learn more about HSA Select or contact us at hsaselect@gmail.com

Recreational Soccer

If your child is looking to play soccer recreationally, the Highline Soccer Association (HSA) offers two Recreational Soccer Clubs — West Seattle Soccer Club and the Highline Soccer Club. Registration for spring soccer has closed; registration for fall soccer will open in May/June.

If you have questions about which club is the best path forward for your kid, please reach out to the Highline Board of Directors – highlinesoccer@gmail.com.