YOU CAN HELP! Special Olympics track and field meet in West Seattle needs 200+ volunteers

Announced by Special Olympics of Washington – a big event happening here in a week and a half that needs lots of volunteers (and spectators too):

Come support and cheer on your Special Olympics WA (SOWA) athletes at their upcoming athletics competition on Saturday, April 26! Hundreds of athletes, coaches and volunteers from King County and Cascade areas will be convening at the Southwest Athletic Complex near Chief Sealth HS to participate and compete, and we need your help! Learn more about the event here and how to get involved as a volunteer here (we still are looking for 200+ hands!). Athletes will compete for a spot at SOWA’s State Spring Games at the University of Puget Sound on June 20-22. Reach out to volunteer@sowa.org or Lindsey lcornish@sowa.org to learn more!