Where does South Delridge most need new sidewalks/walkways? Walking tour announced

Part of the money from the voter-approved Seattle Transportation Levy is intended to make a dent in the huge number of blocks around the city that need sidewalks/walkways. Ten or more blocks will be built in South Delridge in the next few years, and SDOT has just announced a walking tour to get your thoughts about where:

Want to see new safe places to walk in the South Delridge neighborhood? Thanks to the Seattle Transportation Levy we can build at least 10 blocks of new sidewalk or walkway in South Delridge. Please join us for a neighborhood walk and share with us where you would like to see new walkways and/or sidewalks.

Date: Wednesday April 23rd, 2025

Time: 5:00-6:30 pm

Location: Gather at Westwood Village at vacant storefront near Daiso (used to be Lauren’s Jewelry – 2600 SW Barton St, Suite #E4) and then walk the neighborhood with us!

Kids are welcome!

Rain or Shine