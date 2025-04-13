WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 20 notes!

(Photographed on Genesee Hill by Janelle Otterholt)

More sunshine expected today! Here’s our list of options, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

RIDE FOR MAJOR TAYLOR: This fundraising ride will bring hundreds of bicyclists through West Seattle, White Center, and beyond today, as early as 7 am – here’s our preview.

PALM SUNDAY: Our list of churches who’ve sent us their lineup of Holy Week services includes several for today.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Today’s run leaves from Uptown Espresso-Delridge (Delridge/Andover), 9 am.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Meet up with other players – all levels – 9:30-11:30 am at The Missing Piece. (35th/Roxbury)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open 10 am-2 pm, with spring produce (lots of greens!) plus beverages, flowers, cheese, yogurt, fish, meat, prepared hot food, baked goods, nuts, dried peppers, garlic, candy, condiments, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

BEACH GRIEF WALK: Join Listening to Grief for a walk on Constellation Park beach at 10 am.(63rd/Beach)

DUWAMISH TRIBE LONGHOUSE & CULTURAL CENTER: The Longhouse is open for visitors, 10 am-5 pm. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

RALLY TO SAVE THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU: 10:30 am-1:30 pm at California/Alaska in The Junction, supporters including workers are rallying in support of the watchdog agency CFPB (here’s the latest on why).

FREE NIA CLASS: 10:30 am Sundays, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool to get your project going? Borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

NEED A NOTARY? Get notarized free at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 11 am-1 pm.

FEEL LIKE SINGING? Drop into the Alki Community Choir‘s open rehearsal 11:30 am-1 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) – info in our calendar listing.

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

‘SEATTLE READS’ PRESENTS A POETRY POTLUCK: 2-3:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond):

Join an informal gathering to listen to and read poetry aloud. Inspired by this year’s Seattle Reads selection “You Are Here,” select two or three favorite poems related to the natural world and share them out loud with the group. This is a feast of words, rather than food.

EASY, FUN, FREE PREPAREDNESS: Attend today’s “Ready Freddy Prep Party,” 2:15 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) with preparedness guru Alice Kuder.

‘ATHENA’ MATINEE: “Theater plus fencing!” is what ArtsWest (4711 California SW) promises with its new production “Athena“; our calendar listing has play info plus the ticket link for today’s 3 pm performance.

MUSICIANS FOR THE WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), enjoy live music meant to encourage monetary and nonperishable-food donations for WSFB.

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: 3:30 pm performance with The Half Brothers at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), “Seattle’s premier purveyors of skewed bluegrass.” More info and ticket link here!

PASSOVER: Second night.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: End your weekend with Sunday night music provided by the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!