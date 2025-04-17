WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Milestone for state bill enabling more relocation reimbursement

Thanks to Andrew Trujillo from Ounces – one of the West Seattle businesses facing relocation because of Sound Transit light rail – for the update that both houses of the State Legislature have now passed HB 1733, raising the limit for relocation compensation from $50,000 to $200,000:

Sharing a big win for businesses impacted by light rail. Huge credit goes to ABA (Alki Beach Academy) and the other businesses in North Delridge (Mode, Ounces, Skylark, etc.) for voicing and advocating for more realistic support for displaced businesses. Also thanks goes to the city’s small business advocate and state legislators who sponsored it.

The bill’s original sponsors included one West Seattle legislator, 34th District Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon. The State Senate’s final vote Wednesday was unanimous. Next, it would go to Gov. Ferguson for his signature.