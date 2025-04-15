West Seattle, Washington

15 Tuesday

59℉

West Seattle Indivisible planning rally on West Seattle streetcorners Saturday, after sign-making event Wednesday

April 15, 2025 5:08 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle protests

Two weeks after helping lead the Seattle “Hands Off” demonstration, West Seattle Indivisible says they’re staying close to home for the next National Day of Action this Saturday, with a preparation event tomorrow. Here’s the announcement we received:

West Seattle Indivisible Street Rally for Democracy!

Our first mass mobilization on April 5th blew wind in the sails of weary advocates, and rekindled hope in our hearts. We are committed to further West Seattle’s momentum and strengthen our resolve by stepping out of our homes to greet one another with a shared message – this administration must be stopped!

Date : April 19th
Time: 12-2 pm
Where: Admiral to Morgan Junction

Events Leading Up To 4/19

SIGN MAKING PARTY: WED April 16th. High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond). 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Let’s do this again – super fun together! Bring supplies and slogans to share, as will we! Hosted by, and more info at: westseattleindivisible.com

SOCIAL MEDIA WORKSHOP: THURS April 17th. High Point Library. 5:30 – 7:30pm

Learn how to turn your smart phone into an aesthetic tool to document your Corner Rally experience! Free!

Share This

2 Replies to "West Seattle Indivisible planning rally on West Seattle streetcorners Saturday, after sign-making event Wednesday"

  • Rob April 15, 2025 (5:18 pm)
    Reply

    Stay off my street  I’ll be out there protesting the protesters an you can take that to the bank

  • Laurie Reinhardt April 15, 2025 (6:02 pm)
    Reply

     What a grand  opportunity to build community!  Meet on the street corner starred on the map with signs, noise makers and make some good trouble! 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.