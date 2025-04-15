West Seattle Indivisible planning rally on West Seattle streetcorners Saturday, after sign-making event Wednesday

Two weeks after helping lead the Seattle “Hands Off” demonstration, West Seattle Indivisible says they’re staying close to home for the next National Day of Action this Saturday, with a preparation event tomorrow. Here’s the announcement we received:

West Seattle Indivisible Street Rally for Democracy!

Our first mass mobilization on April 5th blew wind in the sails of weary advocates, and rekindled hope in our hearts. We are committed to further West Seattle’s momentum and strengthen our resolve by stepping out of our homes to greet one another with a shared message – this administration must be stopped!

Date : April 19th

Time: 12-2 pm

Where: Admiral to Morgan Junction

Events Leading Up To 4/19

SIGN MAKING PARTY: WED April 16th. High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond). 12:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Let’s do this again – super fun together! Bring supplies and slogans to share, as will we! Hosted by, and more info at: westseattleindivisible.com

SOCIAL MEDIA WORKSHOP: THURS April 17th. High Point Library. 5:30 – 7:30pm

Learn how to turn your smart phone into an aesthetic tool to document your Corner Rally experience! Free!