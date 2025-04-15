WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Sandbox stolen; Westwood safety meeting reminder

West Seattle Crime Watch> starts tonight with a reader report:

SANDBOX STOLEN: Megan says this happened around 1:20 am today in North Delridge:

These 3 in the video came into my fenced yard and stole my kids’ brand-new sandbox (wasn’t yet built). Was large box of wood. They went down Nevada St and 26th Ave. going into several yards, garages, and porches ,as well taking items.

Hoping they dumped the sandbox. Also found 3 propane tanks dumped outside as well as a purse and some clothes – after this theft. Just wanted to share in case others also encountered these people. Not sure if they are on foot or using a car.