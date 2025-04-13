WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Porch prowler; truck break-in; community meeting with police

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

PORCH PROWLER: Dennis sent this after it happened around 9 last night:

Just captured this person walking our property on our Ring system. We are at 36th and Barton. Our house is for sale and our home alarm is set, but I wanted to share this with our community. This individual walked to both sides of our home.

Police were dispatched but did not find the suspect.

CAR BREAK-IN: Reported by Nancy:

On Wednesday this week, my 2018 Toyota Tacoma pick up truck was parked in front of my house (in the 3400 block of) 48th Ave SW. Going outside, I found the driver’s-side window was smashed. There were pieces of safety glass outside on street as well as inside the truck. I know to keep nothing visible in truck but they crawled in & found my husband’s REI jacket under back seat. Strange: I did find Registration for 2013 Subaru , owner (in the 3000 block of) 48th Ave SW under my truck.

COMMUNITY MEETING WITH POLICE: If you have questions or concerns to bring up with police, particularly regarding the Westwood area, Village Green-West Seattle (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor) invites you to a community-safety meeting Wednesday (April 16), 6 pm, with guests including Southwest Precinct crime-prevention coordinator Jennifer Satterwhite. RSVP requested but not required – you can just show up.