WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Online sale turned robbery; pedestrian assault

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports from the weekend:

ONLINE SALE TURNED ROBBERY: We heard fragments of this on Saturday but not enough information to report until we could obtain the police narrative today. After setting up an online sale of clothing items via Instagram, an Arbor Heights teenager told police the “buyers” showed up and robbed him of the items at gunpoint. This happened at a house near Arbor Heights Elementary, according to the police narrative, around 1 pm Saturday. The robbers were described as Hispanic, male, in their teens or 20s, one “with a high fade haircut with curly brown Afro type hair on top,” another with “black/brown curly Afro style hair,” another with a black ski mask, no other descriptive factors for the fourth. After arranging for the sale, one person came to the victim’s door, he told police, and asked the victim to gather all the items – five hoodies, three T-shirts, and one pair of sweatpants – and bring them to a car outside. When the victim did that, he said, the other three robbers got out of the vehicle with handguns and pointed them at the victim. demanding he hand over the items. After he did so, the report says, they ordered him to go back in the house and get more clothing to give them. When he got back outside, the robbers were gone. Police note that the Instagram account through which the sale was arranged was “blocked and deleted … shortly after the incident took place.” The report says the robbers’ vehicle was captured on at least three nearby security cameras but redacts the description; though as we noted the incident audio is fragmentary, it did describe the vehicle as a red or maroon Escalade with darkened windows. While investigating this, police note, a King County Sheriff’s deputy contacted them to say, according to the SPD report, “they were investigating a very similar robbery involving selling items on Instagram, with a similar vehicle description and suspect description.” That happened just before 4:30 pm Saturday. The SPD report # is 25-097663; the KCSO case # is C25-011252.

STREET ASSAULT: This reader report involved an incident reported on 51st SW around 10 am Sunday.

Person in this (video) assaulted a female pedestrian in Seaview at 10 AM. Stayed on site harassing bystanders and witnesses for ~10 minutes. SPD arrived too late to confront him. Riding kids’ purple BMX bike. Notify SPD if you see him.

Both the reader and the incident audio indicate the victim did not need medical attention; incident audio described the suspect as “grab(bing) her.” If you have any information, the incident number is 25-98420.