WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation near Walt Hundley Playfield

April 17, 2025 11:06 pm
 Crime | High Point | West Seattle news

Police are investigating gunfire near Walt Hundley Playfield just before 10 pm. The reader photo is from the 31st/Myrtle vicinity; police arriving at the scene initially reported “several” casings, but the photo shows far more than “several.” The sender said it appeared to be a “gunfight with automatic weapons”; police were told two cars left the scene, but the only description they got in the early going was that one was a “dark sedan.” No victims were found at the scene, but a short time ago, a teenage boy with a gunshot wound showed up at Harborview Medical Center, and according to a radio exchange, police just learned his injury is apparently from this incident.

