WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: Daytime sightings in Gatewood, Upper Fauntleroy

More daytime coyote sightings today – first from Megan in Gatewood:

While out walking my two small dogs today, I came face to face with a coyote that was heading south on the alley between Kenyon and Monroe. It was very quietly following a gentleman who was also walking his small dog. The coyote was quite big and very healthy looking. It was not afraid of us and clearly wanted to get closer to our dogs. We yelled at it to scare it off and it circled back three different ways, keeping its sight on us. Two other neighbors came by and stood with us and I suspect our group was then big enough for it to lose interest. It continued south. It was a beautiful and smart animal but also an important reminder to be mindful while walking our pets.

A few blocks south in Upper Fauntleroy, Erin spotted this one not far from California/Thistle:

She reports it “went right for some outdoor-enclosure rabbits at a neighbor’s house.”

Also in Upper Fauntleroy, this report came in last night after our earlier report about daylight sightings – from Delia:

When my son and I were walking home from the bus stop at 2:53 pm (Friday), I witnessed a large coyote running north on 39th Ave SW at the intersection with SW Tillman. It seemed to be following a couple (who were wearing their infant in a front carrier). At first, I thought it was their off-leash dog, but when I realized what it was, I alerted them. They turned and had to stare it down until it turned around and ran east down SW Tillman toward SW 37th Ave. I was able to capture these photos, and my Wyze camera captured it as well. (Then) around 4 pm, my next-door neighbor texted me that he saw it again while he was mowing. So it appears to be hanging around the area. Sharing to help spread awareness for folks to keep an eye on children and pets. There were several young kids walking home around the time I saw it.

So what should you do if you see one? Expert advice is here – including, don’t run.