VIDEO: ‘Reaffirming the power of storytelling’ at Southwest Seattle Historical Society’s spring gala

(WSB photos by Oliver Hamlin)

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

At a time when federal support for cultural institutions is being downsized dramatically, events like the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s spring fundraising gala this past Friday matter more than ever.

Newly promoted executive director Elizabeth Rudrud – SWSHS’s lone paid staffer – addressed the situation in her speech during the event at Salty’s on Alki: “Our theme tonight is ‘storytellers,’ so I am starting with my favorite quote from the novelist and essayist James Baldwin. He wrote: ‘American History is longer, larger, more beautiful and more terrible than anything anyone has ever said about it.’ History is written by many voices. Yet we acknowledge the renewed efforts by some to erase important stories of our past. I want you to know two things. First, this is an unoriginal idea. And second, it doesn’t work. By being here tonight, you are reaffirming the power of storytelling.” We started recording her speech just as that opening was ending:

(WSB video – apologies for the shadow problem)

Rudrud spoke of the SWSHS’s partners. One of them was represented by a guest speaker, Humanities Washington CEO Julie Ziegler, told the stark tale of getting word that the federal government was canceling almost $10 million in vital funding that already had been allocated to our state by Congress:

As Ziegler said, supporters can do more than donate to try to help – they need to “speak up,” she urged, and tell Congress to ensure that the money (which she said is reportedly being diverted to a presidentially decreed “Garden of Heroes”) goes to where it was promised.

The gala showcased some of what SWSHS’s supporters make possible – including projects working with youth. Melissa Bacon spoke about the High Point Video Club – working with East African teens, many of whom are Chief Sealth International High School students, recording oral histories of High Point residents.

They’re hoping to collect 30 of those histories over the next two years. Gala attendees also heard firsthand from one young historian, Pedro – an intern at the <strong>Log House Museum, where the historical society is headquartered – who’s working on a different history project – the history of Seattle teriyaki!

His interviewees so far have included the man basically credited with inventing Seattle teriyaki almost half a century ago, Toshi Kasahara.

And gala-goers also got intel about what’s expected to be a transformative future museum exhibit, from its designer Chris Fiala Erlich:

The highlight of the evening was toward the end, when five unique experiences were auctioned off, with energy and humor provided by auctioneers and longtime SWSHS supporters Clay Eals (a former executive director of the organization) (below center) and Mike Shaughnessy:

Eals noted that he was most heartened to see the room filled with new faces as well as familiar ones.

The highest winning bid was $3,000 for the opportunity to make your own Husky Deli ice-cream flavor and then invite a crowd to the deli afterhours for a party to enjoy it. Husky proprietor Jack Miller himself was there to talk more about it and to recount some Husky history.

Another of the experiences auctioned at the gala was a guided West Duwamish Greenbelt tour with Chief Sealth descendant Ken Workman, who has served both on the Duwamish Tribe council and the SWSHS board

He had welcomed the crowd early in the evening:

The walking tour went for $1,000, which also was the winning bid for a “speakeasy pizza party” at a secret West Seattle location. Legendary nature photography Art Wolfe donated a tour of his almost-as-legendary West Seattle garden; that went for $1,300. And historian Peder Nelson will lead a West Seattle music tour for a $700 bidder (an extra-special deal because a $75 Easy Street Records gift card is part of it). Speaking of music, West Seattle’s own The Potholes provided the evening’s soundtrack:

The gala concluded with a paddleless version of fundraisers’ traditional “raise the paddle” invitation for attendees to commit to additional donations. As co-auctioneer Shaughnessy had suggested before the auction, “this is the time to double down to keep the Historical Society and Log House find a link here.

You can also learn more about SWSHS and the museum – a historic building in its own right – by visiting noon-4 pm Fridays and Saturdays (61st/Stevens), and/or signing up for one of the popular Alki walking tours they’re offering again this spring/summer.