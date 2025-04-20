VIDEO: Duwamish Alive! starts with honors for urban-stream ‘champion’ Katherine Lynch

Before volunteers start digging into their work at the twice-yearly Duwamish Alive! events, organizers usually lead an opening ceremony at one of the sites on the river. Our photo above is from Saturday’s gathering at həʔapus Village Park, where longtime Seattle Public Utilities fish biologist Katherine Lynch was honored as a “Green-Duwamish Champion.” Joining in the recognition at the port-owned park were Seattle Port Commissioners Hamdi Mohamed and Fred Felleman, and photographer Tom Reese, who has documented the Duwamish (and whose photo graces the award plaque). Sharon Leishman of the Duwamish Alive Coalition presented the award to Lynch – one of just a few to receive the honor:

As Leishman and Lynch both explained, her work focused on, and in, urban streams, such as West Seattle’s Longfellow Creek, as discussed in a 2023 Duwamish Longhouse event (WSB coverage here) at which they and Reese all spoke. Meantime, the port commissioners also received gifts of gratitude, after voicing their appreciation for the volunteers’ work helping the river heal:

Once the speeches wrapped up, volunteers gathered at this park and more than half a dozen other sites to get briefed and start their work.

If you missed the chance to volunteer during this Duwamish Alive! day, watch here for word of the fall edition – and keep an eye on sites like this and this for other cleanup and restoration opportunities all year long.