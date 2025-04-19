VIDEO: 15,000 eggs and hundreds of smiles at Lincoln Park for annual Eastridge egg hunt

Video, photos and story by Jason Grotelueschen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Kids and families flocked to the south meadow at Lincoln Park on Saturday morning for West Seattle’s biggest annual egg hunts, sponsored and organized by Eastridge Church and featuring 15,000 treat-filled eggs.

The slight drizzle and overcast skies were no match for the prevailing Easter spirit, as families began lining up to check-in and get their designated hunt bags, divided into age groups:

Eastridge has a campus in Issaquah and also a West Seattle campus (4500 39th Ave SW), and on Saturday the organizers including pastor Craig Mathison welcomed attendees to the Lincoln Park hunt:

…as prospective hunters and families began taking their places around the two fields that event volunteers had set up with thousands of eggs each:

Here’s video of the first wave of young hunters (with parental help allowed): Lincoln Park — Eastridge Church egg hunt 2025 (group 1).

And following a short break to allow volunteers to restock each field, here’s the second wave (kids only): Lincoln Park — Eastridge Church egg hunt 2025 (group 2):

In each group, one lucky participant was able to find an egg containing a “golden ticket” to exchange for a large Easter basket:

Photos of the happy hunters in action:

Along with the egg hunt, the event featured numerous other family activities including a bounce house and slide, balloon artist, face painting and a photo opp with everyone’s favorite bunny:

As with any event of this size, it takes lots of volunteers to make it happen:

Also worth noting in Lincoln Park on Saturday morning: We saw lots of runners pass by the south lawn on their way to/from the beach, where the Always Hope Easter Run was happening, along with casual walkers and joggers:

We also were at one of today’s other egg hunts, at Delridge Community Center, and will have those photos a bit later.