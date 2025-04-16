Teen trivia, bunny photos, avalanche awareness, community-safety chat, Morgan Community Association, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Sunrise photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s our list of your options for the rest of your Wednesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

EASTER PICTURES WITH A REAL BUNNY: Photo sessions all day until 4 pm at Three Little Birds (3270 California SW)

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore’s new location. (4522 California SW)

SIGN-MAKING: West Seattle Indivisible will be at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) noon-7 pm for sign-making in advance of Saturday’s West Seattle street-corner rally.

REJUVENATE YOGA: Weekly class at Viva Arts, 1:30 pm. Drop-in. $20. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: All levels welcome, 2-4:30 pm at The Missing Piece (35th/Roxbury).

TODDLER STORY TIME AT SW LIBRARY: 3-3:30 pm, come enjoy story time with your toddler(s)! (9010 35th SW)

TEEN TRIVIA: 3:30-5:30 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), a special spring-break event for teens 14-19. Bring your own team, or join a team of up to five teens when you arrive.

SPORTS: Chief Sealth IHS plays baseball vs. Ingraham at 4 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

HOMEWORK HELP: Library event canceled this week because it’s spring break.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it instead of discarding it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

COMMUNITY SAFETY MEETING: 6-7 pm, Village Green-West Seattle (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor) invites everyone to a community-safety conversation with Seattle Police. Bring your questions and/or concerns.

AVALANCHE AWARENESS: Learn about it without leaving West Seattle! Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) hosts a workshop tonight – our calendar listing has more info and the registration link.

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Open invitation to the group’s weekly meetup, 6-8 pm at Great American Diner & Bar. (4752 California SW). This week, the group has a guest: “Dionne Foster will be joining our meeting to discuss her candidacy for Seattle City Council Position 9.”

FREE GROUP RUN: All runners, all levels, are welcome to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Project updates and much more at the quarterly MoCA meeting, 7 pm at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd SW & SW Juneau) – see agenda toplines (and get the remote-attendance link) in our preview.

KUNDALINI YOGA & GONG BATH: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

MUSIC BINGO x 2: Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm, or monthly MINGO at 7:30 pm at Three9 Lounge (39th SW & SW Oregon).

TRIVIA x 3: Three Wednesday trivia locations on our West Seattle list: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm … Quiz Night also starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Ready to step up to the mic? 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

If you are planning an open house, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, show, meeting, presentation, etc., that’s open to the community, please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!