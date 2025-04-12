SUNDAY PREVIEW: Hundreds of bicyclists to pedal through West Seattle, White Center, beyond on Ride for Major Taylor

Heads-up to expect more bicyclists on West Seattle and White Center streets tomorrow (Sunday, April 13) – Cascade Bicycle Club‘s annual Ride for Major Taylor starts on the White Center Bicycle Playground 7 am-8:30 am and will take hundreds of riders on one of two courses – either circumnavigating our peninsula via its waterfront streets (with an Alki rest stop), or (updated) a White Center/Tacoma/Vashon/West Seattle route. You can see the route maps (26 miles or 62 miles) by going here. If you’re not registered, unfortunately, it’s too late – no same-day signups, according to Cascade, which explains that the ride honors “the legacy of Marshall ‘Major’ Taylor, the Black World Cycling Champion … as a fundraiser for Cascade Bicycle Club’s education and advocacy programs, including funding for snacks at after-school Major Taylor Project Clubs as well as support for Major Taylor Project students’ participation in the Seattle to Portland Bicycle Classic.”