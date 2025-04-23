Ridge to River @ HPAC, sidewalk tour in South Delridge, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Photographed on Genesee Hill by Janelle Otterholt)

Here’s our list of your possibilities for the rest of your Wednesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

OPENING DAY: As previewed again yesterday, the new Alki Coffee Co/Ben & Jerry’s (2742 Alki SW) opens today – coffee sales started at 7 am, ice cream starts at noon, both continue until 9 pm.

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: All day/night again today, The Westy (7908 35th SW) is donating part of the proceeds to Chief Sealth International HS baseball and softball – details in our calendar listing.

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore’s new location. (4522 California SW)

REJUVENATE YOGA: Weekly class at Viva Arts, 1:30 pm. Drop-in. $20. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: All levels welcome, 2-4:30 pm at The Missing Piece (35th/Roxbury).

TODDLER STORY TIME AT SW LIBRARY: 3-3:30 pm, come enjoy story time with your toddler(s)! (9010 35th SW)

SPORTS: Two baseball games on local fields – Chief Sealth IHS plays Roosevelt at 4 pm, West Seattle HS plays Nathan Hale at 7 pm, both games at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

HOMEWORK HELP: 4-7:30 pm drop-in help at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), free.

SOUTH DELRIDGE WALKING TOUR: Join city reps in looking at/talking about possible future locations for new sidewalks/walkways, 5-6:30 pm. Meet at Westwood Village (2600 SW Barton) just south of Daiso’s storefront.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it instead of discarding it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: You have an open invitation to the group’s weekly meetup, 6-8 pm at Great American Diner & Bar. (4752 California SW).

FREE GROUP RUN: All runners, all levels, are welcome in the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

‘RIDGE TO RIVER’ AT DPAC: Hiking season in the West Duwamish Greenbelt has begun, and the Ridge to River Coalition will be at HPAC‘s monthly gathering tonight to present a “vision and concept plan” for the area. All welcome! 6:30 pm, Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

KUNDALINI YOGA & GONG BATH: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

MUSIC BINGO: Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 3: Three Wednesday trivia locations on our West Seattle list: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm … Quiz Night also starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Ready to step up to the mic? 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

If you are planning an open house, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, show, meeting, presentation, etc., that’s open to the community, please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!