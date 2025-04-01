UPDATE: Rescue response for crash on westbound West Seattle Bridge

10:49 AM: Seattle Fire is sending a “rescue extrication” response to the westbound West Seattle Bridge, near the Fauntleroy end, where a driver is reported to have hit a pole and might be trapped in their vehicle, reported to be a (updated) 1999 Toyota 4Runner. Updates to come.

10:53 AM: First arriving firefighters confirm the driver is trapped and will have to be cut out of the vehicle.

10:58 AM: Responders say the westbound bridge is closed at the scene, so if you’re heading westbound, you’ll likely be routed off sooner.

11:03 AM: Firefighters report they have extricated the driver, who’s reported to be “alert and conscious” and will be taken to a hospital. Adding reader photo above, showing the vicinity of where the emergency vehicles are – same area that has been the scene of multiple crashes.

11:21 AM: Police just told dispatch both lanes have reopened at the crash site. The driver was taken to Harborview Medical Center.