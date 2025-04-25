Ready to recycle? Fauntleroy Church’s spring Roundup tomorrow

(WSB photo, April 2024)

Among the many things happening in West Seattle tomorrow is one that needs some preparation to get ready for, so we’re reminding you one more time that Saturday (April 26) is when Fauntleroy Church hosts the next twice-yearly Recycle Roundup. See the official list of what they will and won’t acceot by going here. The Recycle Roundup is a free drive-up/ride-up/walk-up event in the church lot at 9140 California SW, 9 am-3 pm, with longtime recycling partner 1 Green Planet.