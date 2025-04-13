READER REPORT: Milestone anniversary for West Seattle couple

The photos and report were sent by Alyson:

Celebrating West Seattle High School alumni Sandra and Martin Monk’s 40 years of marriage, family and community service at their home away from home, the Alki Masonic Hall. West Seattle Big Band offered a wonderful soundtrack for a memorable night that we will take with us for many years to come.

If you haven’t been to the venue – it’s actually in The Junction, and while it hosts many events each year, its main role is home to Masonic groups including Alki Lodge 152, whose leadership Martin Monk has long been part of.