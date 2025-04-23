ONE MORE DAY: Registration almost closed for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025

West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025 is just two and a half weeks away – Saturday, May 10 – and we’re just about to hit 500 registered sales. We’ve been making lists of the unusual items and descriptions we’ve seen while reviewing listings, but what always strikes us the most is what a wide variety of interests is represented in the items for sale – music, camping, snow sports, water sports, other sports, games, baby gear, kids’ toys, vintage clothing, antique items, and that’s just a start. But right now, the main focus is getting to the end of the three and a half weeks of registration so that we can finalize the list and make the map and listings packet so they’re ready to publish by Saturday morning, May 3. The form is open until 11:30 pm tomorrow (Thursday, April 24) – if you haven’t registered your sale yet, go here ASAP!