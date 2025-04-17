Nomination time! Admiral Neighborhood Association’s first-ever Patrick Sand Neighborhood Advocate Award

Today marks exactly six months since the sudden death of WSB co-founder Patrick Sand. The Admiral Neighborhood Association has chosen to honor his memory and spirit with a new community award, and nominations are open! Here’s the announcement from ANA:

Introducing the Patrick Sand Admiral Neighborhood Community Advocate Award Honoring Unseen Dedication in the Admiral District

The Admiral Neighborhood Association (ANA) is proud to introduce the inaugural Patrick Sand Admiral Neighborhood Community Advocate Award, a new annual honor celebrating an individual whose in front of as well as behind-the-scenes service and commitment have made a lasting impact on the Admiral District of West Seattle.

This award is named in honor of Patrick Sand, a tireless community supporter whose quiet, consistent advocacy helped shape the vibrant culture of our neighborhood — from the early years of the West Seattle Art Walk to supporting beloved community traditions like Summer Movies on the Wall. Patrick exemplified what it means to give back, and we are excited to recognize those who follow in his footsteps.

About the Award

The Patrick Sand Neighborhood Advocate Award will be presented each year to a person who demonstrates outstanding service to the Admiral District. This award focuses on recognizing sweat equity—the time, energy, and effort people invest in our community — not financial contributions.

Eligible nominees may be individuals who live, work, volunteer, or own a business in the Admiral District. Nominees do not have to live in West Seattle, but they must contribute meaningfully to the neighborhood. Current ANA Board Members are not eligible for the award, but ANA members are.

Nomination Process

• Nominations Open: Now

• Nomination Deadline: May 15, 2025

• How to Nominate: A nomination form will be available at connecttoadmiral.org. Community members

are encouraged to submit their nominations online.

Selection & Recognition

Nominations will be reviewed by a team of Admiral neighbors, who will select one outstanding individual based on their demonstrated commitment, positive impact, and ongoing involvement in the Admiral community.

The winner will be announced and celebrated on stage during the Admiral Block Party on August 23rd.

Join Us in Honoring Community Champions

This is your chance to lift up the unsung heroes who make the Admiral District such a special place to live, work, and play. Submit your nomination and help us shine a light on those who do the work when no one’s watching — just like Patrick did.