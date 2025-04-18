West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: House fire on 17th SW

April 18, 2025 9:25 pm
(Added: Reader photo)

9:25 PM: What started as a small response in the 8100 block of 17th SW has been upgraded to a full “fire in building” response. Updates to come.

9:27 PM: Firefighters told dispatch the fire is in the one-story house’s basement. … It’s extended through a window and caught the exterior on fire.

9:41 PM: Not out yet. But now one firefighter just radioed that the fire may have started in the “vinyl siding.” Another reiterated the earlier observation that flames came through a window and caught the siding on fire, adding that the basement electrical panel might have factored into it.

9:48 PM: City Light has arrived. The fire is reported to be under control.

10 PM: And now it’s been declared out.

2 Replies to "UPDATE: House fire on 17th SW"

  • Neighbor April 18, 2025 (9:32 pm)
    We’ve seen over 6 fire engines and ambulance come flying up our hill on thistle and Delridge. 

  • Db April 18, 2025 (9:41 pm)
    I live across the block around the corner and they are parked anywhere they can, around the block.. A bunch of response. I hope everyone is safe.

