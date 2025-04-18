UPDATE: House fire on 17th SW

(Added: Reader photo)

9:25 PM: What started as a small response in the 8100 block of 17th SW has been upgraded to a full “fire in building” response. Updates to come.

9:27 PM: Firefighters told dispatch the fire is in the one-story house’s basement. … It’s extended through a window and caught the exterior on fire.

9:41 PM: Not out yet. But now one firefighter just radioed that the fire may have started in the “vinyl siding.” Another reiterated the earlier observation that flames came through a window and caught the siding on fire, adding that the basement electrical panel might have factored into it.

9:48 PM: City Light has arrived. The fire is reported to be under control.

10 PM: And now it’s been declared out.