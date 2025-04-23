HAPPENING NOW: Bid for items donated by local businesses for Lafayette Elementary PTA’s online auction

Even if you’re not going to the Lafayette Elementary PTA‘s fundraising dinner and auction this Saturday, you can still give students a boost by bidding in the online auction, open now through Friday:

Lafayette’s Silent Auction is now live and open for bids through Friday. We have many great packages from local businesses, including Alki Bike & Board, Meeples Games, Fit4Mom, West Seattle Arcade, and more! You can browse our silent auction packages and place your bids here: lafpta2025.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse

You can bid 24/7 through Friday!