From nature journaling to baseball to theater to music, here’s what’s up for your West Seattle Friday!

(Anchor/Luna Park in the morning sunshine, photographed by James Bratsanos)

Here’s our Friday highlights list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

HOLY WEEK SERVICES: Today is Good Friday. Our list of scheduled services at local churches that sent them is here.

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: Arbor Heights event canceled today, for spring break.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Spring plant-shopping time! The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

BABY STORY TIME: Noon at Delridge Library, free! (5423 Delridge Way SW)

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: Fridays at 12:15 pm – info in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

(Seattle Parks photo)

NATURE JOURNALING: First of two sessions is at 4 pm today!

Looking for a fun Spring activity to do with your kids? Or with yourself?? Try Nature Journaling! There are two options for dates/times of this program- April 18th and 19th, both along Longfellow Creek at the Dragonfly Pavilion! We will be meeting at Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW) and walking along the creek, learning about nature and how to capture it through journaling. Come hone or develop your observation and nature journaling skills with us.

Presented by Seattle Parks; here’s the registration link.

LEARN ABOUT SOIL: 4 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) – advance registration required; call 206-684-7454 ASAP.

SONGWRITER INCUBATOR NIGHT AT KENYON HALL: Signups at 6, music starts at 6:30 pm, monthly songwriters’ showcase at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW). Free, all ages.

CROSSTOWN BASEBALL: Our area’s two major high schools face off in baseball at 7 pm, West Seattle HS vs. Chief Sealth IHS at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. (2801 SW Thistle)

LIVE AT EASY STREET: Black Viiolet performs in-store at Easy Street Records, 7 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Ska band The Georgetown Orbits‘ album release party, featuring Giant Octopus, doors 7 pm, show 8, at The Skylark, $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘ATHENA’ AT ARTSWEST: Second weekend. Curtain time tonight is 7:30 pm at ArtsWest Playhouse (4711 California SW), for “Athena,” by Gracie Gardner – get tickets here.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Lady Coco tonight! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD: Skating to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), doors at 9 pm, $18 cover, $5 skates, 21+. Tonight: Kawaii Skate Night: Idols in Seattle, hosted by Magical Melody, with performances by Paida, Berry, Phoebe, & DJ Baby Van Beezly​.

