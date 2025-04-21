From comedy to calm to college, here’s our list for your West Seattle Monday

(Rhododendron blooming, photographed by Gary Pro)

Here’s our “what’s happening” list for this partly sunny Monday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BABY STORY TIME: Noon today at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), geared toward little ones up to 18 months old.

INFO SESSION AT SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE: Learn more about West Seattle’s own South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) by visiting 1-2 pm today:

Are you interested in attending South Seattle College? Join us for an Information Session to learn more about the programs offered at South and the steps to get started! Topics covered include College Transfer Programs, Professional Technical & Skilled Trades Programs, How To Apply, Getting Help Applying, and Campus Resources.

Location and other info in our calendar listing.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: See City Councilmembers preview what’s ahead for the week, 2 pm. The agenda explains how to watch (no public-comment period at this meeting).

HOMEWORK HELP: Back from spring break – K-12 students can get drop-in help at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4-5:45 pm.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players included!

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: Be seen and heard in your sorrow. 6:30 pm at Mama Be Well Healing Studio with Listening to Grief. Registration/fee info here. (4034A California SW).

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA: Four places to play tonight! … Music quiz at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 6:30 and 7:30 pm sessions … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW) … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION AT ALKI UCC: Every Monday – doors open at Alki UCC at 6:45, meeting is from 7-8:30. (6115 SW Hinds)

COMEDY NIGHT: Cozy Comedy‘s monthly show at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), 7 pm – ticket info in our calendar listing.

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: More Monday night calming – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

SPORTS: Two boys-soccer matches –West Seattle HS vs. Nathan Hale at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle) at 4 pm, Chief Sealth IHS vs. Franklin at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), 4:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: The Alley features music on Monday nights – jazz with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Monday nights, singers welcome for karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Thanks to everyone who sends info for our calendar – if you have something to add or cancel (or otherwise update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!