From baseball to bingo, here’s the list for your West Seattle Tuesday!

Here’s what’s happening on your Tuesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: Weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if you’re a first-timer.

HOLY WEEK AT LOCAL CHURCHES: We’ve added more listings here – it’s not too late to send yours (westseattleblog@gmail.com).

BLOOD DRIVE: Some slots are still open for this all-day blood drive in West Seattle with a tasty incentive – find the link in our calendar listing.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

HOMEWORK HELP: Canceled this week because of spring break.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $10 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

WEST SEATTLE HS BASEBALL AT T-MOBILE PARK: As previewed here Monday, tonight’s the night you can go to T-Mobile Park and see the defending state-champion West Seattle High School Wildcats play the Highline HS Pirates – free! Game time is 6 pm. (As also noted in our preview, though not required for attendance, you can buy Mariners-Guardians tickets for June 14 and support the team.)

UKULELE PLAYERS’ EVENING MEETUP: Monthly 6 pm gathering at Good Society (California/Lander).

UNPLUGGED, A MUSICAL GATHERING: 6-8 pm acoustic-music get-together at C & P Coffee (561 California SW; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER TRACK RUN: Lots of light in the evening as sunsets get later – 6:15 pm, meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

FREE DANCE LESSON: At the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon), Westside Dance with Dean:

Tuesdays through April 15 (tonight!)

Swing 1: Intro to East Coast Swing 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Swing 2: Dancing to the Blues (a traveling dance) 7:45 – 8:45 p.m. Brush up on your dance skills with our next six-week dance series. Instructor Dean Paton leads these live partner-dance classes in Swing 1 & 2. No partner is necessary, both singles and couples are welcome. Join the fun and meet others in the community!

More information here.

WEST SEATTLE TOASTMASTERS 832 HYBRID MEETING: 6:30 pm, the club now offers you the chance to meet in person at Brookdale West Seattle (4611 California SW) or online – our calendar listing explains both!

MAKE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has details on signing up before you go.

BINGO X 2: Play – free! – Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW) … Talarico’s Pizzeria also offers 8 pm bingo (4718 California SW).

TRIVIA X 6: If you’re a quiz whiz, tonight is your night – six trivia options for Tuesday night – 7 pm trivia with Amelia at Future Primitive‘s Beer Bar on Alki (2536 Alki SW) … The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) … and Trivia Tuesdays at Christos on Alki, 7:15 pm (2508 Alki SW).

WEST SEATTLE PFLAG: First anniversary! 7:30 pm meeting at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill).

