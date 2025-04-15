FOLLOWUP: Westside Neighbors Shelter dropping plan for year-round overnight operations, for now

Last month, West Seattle’s only overnight shelter – Westside Neighbors Shelter in The Triangle – announced it would stay open for overnight operations, at reduced capacity, year-round. Now that plan has changed. Just received from shelter manager Keith Hughes:

I want to thank all the people who have helped us on a continuous basis. As you know, Westside Neighbors Shelter typically offers cold-weather emergency overnight stays on cots in the Legion Hall auditorium from November through March. A few weeks ago, out of an abundance of compassion for those in need, we decided not to eliminate overnights once the weather grew warmer. We continued to offer breakfast, dinner, and overnight stays for 40 people.

However, with the new political reality and economic uncertainty in our country, donations to us and other organizations have dropped while the number of people who need help has grown. We found our resources so rapidly depleted that we realized we can’t afford to run the shelter full-time right now. For the survival of the shelter, we must return to our original model: starting Saturday, April 19, the shelter will once again function as a Warm Up Center only, 7 am to 11 am every day, and including a hot breakfast.

So many of our clients stop by my office each day and say, “Thank you for what you’re doing for us.” Our goal is to someday provide services year-round, full-time, to our neighbors who need help with basic day-to-day living. I am determined to make this a reality, with help from donors and volunteers who want to make a difference. If you’re interested in donating food, clothing, or money, or if you’re interested in volunteering, please see our website: www.westsideneighborsshelter.org.