FOLLOWUP: Don Armeni Boat Ramp float work finally getting into high gear

After reader tips, we headed to Don Armeni Boat Ramp at noontime and found work crews finally doing major work on the float replacements. We checked with Seattle Parks, whose spokesperson Karen O’Connor confirmed to WSB, “Bellingham Marine has mobilized at the site and is beginning repairs to the float system. We anticipate the work to be completed by the first week in May. SPR requested the fabricator open one side first, so at least we can restore partial service in April.”

Don Armeni has been without extended dock floats for almost half a year, since the then-newly-installed floats had to be removed because of “abnormal wear.” Parks has since elaborated on the problem as “the hinges between the floats (were) failing and the concrete on the floats (was) spalling and cracking.”