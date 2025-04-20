Easter services, Water Taxi change, more for your West Seattle Sunday

(Sunrise photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor earlier this week)

Two-part list today – we begin with Easter events:

EASTER SERVICES: See our list for the times/locations of the services sent to us for inclusion. They start with the three local UCC churches’ traditional sunrise service at Alki Beach, 6 am near the Bathhouse (59th/Alki).

EGG HUNTS: Five of those churches are offering them today – we listed them here.

EAGLES’ EASTER BRUNCH: Membership not required for this special brunch at the West Seattle Eagles‘ HQ (4426 California SW), 10 am-1 pm (the Easter Bunny arrives at 11).

EASTER PICS WITH REAL RABBITS: At Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 1 pm-4 pm, Special Bunny Rabbit Rescue will present a photo booth, by donation.

CLOSURES: We don’t make an Easter open/closed list, because historically we haven’t heard of many closures. But there are a few – one big West Seattle store will be closed today – Target; other closures we know of include Circa (WSB sponsor), Junction Hardware, Husky Deli, Northwest Art and Frame, .

Now, here’s what else is notable today, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and previously published previews:

WATER TAXI STARTING LATE: As noted here, West Seattle Water Taxi service won’t begin until the 1:30 run from downtown – that’s because the annual underwater cleanup will be happening in the Seacrest vicinity.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Today’s run leaves from Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), 9 am.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Meet up with other players – all levels – 9:30-11:30 am at The Missing Piece. (35th/Roxbury)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Yes, it’s open today – 10 am-2 pm, with spring produce (lots of greens!) plus beverages, flowers, cheese, yogurt, fish, meat, prepared hot food, baked goods, nuts, dried peppers, garlic, candy, condiments, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

DUWAMISH TRIBE LONGHOUSE & CULTURAL CENTER: Usually open Sundays but closed for Easter.

FREE NIA CLASS: 10:30 am Sundays, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool to get your project going? Borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

‘ATHENA’ MATINEE: “Theater plus fencing!” is what ArtsWest (4711 California SW) promises with its production “Athena“; our calendar listing has play info plus the ticket link for today’s 3 pm performance.

420 PUFF & PAINT: 4 pm at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW).

MIDNIGHT MORNING AT EASY STREET: 5 pm, the record store hosts a free, all-ages show with songs from the “psychedelic grunge” band’s new EP “Faded Colors.” (4559 California SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: End your weekend with Sunday night music provided by the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!