CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: 18-year-old charged in Avalon 7-Eleven holdup

(Photos from charging documents)

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged a suspect in one of last year’s 7-Eleven robberies, the November 13 holdup at the Avalon 7-Eleven. 18-year-old Jason Lawrence, who’s been in jail since March, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery. The court documents allege he stole cash and tobacco products and that he displayed a gun during the holdup. And prosecutors say he already has a record:

The defendant – who was convicted of two counts of Robbery in the Second Degree in September 2024 in juvenile court – committed an armed robbery of a 7-Eleven with a juvenile subject on November 13, 2024. Despite being just eighteen years old, the defendant already has two cases pending in King County Superior Court. The defendant is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degree … for a November 23, 2024, incident. A bench warrant was issued in that case on March 5, 2025, after the defendant removed his EHD monitoring equipment. In addition, the defendant is charged with Possessing a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degree … for a March 12, 2025, incident. The defendant’s criminal history also includes a juvenile conviction for Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle (2024).

The charging narrative says security video helped detectives identify Lawrence as one of the two armed people shown spending less than two minutes inside the store during the robbery. The charging documents go into extensive details about how, among other things, they matched the hoodie he was wearing with one seen in video related to a North Seattle robbery investigation that same day, in an area where police had seen him before. The detective writing the narrative goes on to say that police arrested Lawrence on March 12 on a warrant, after finding him in a stolen car; a search subsequently authorized by the car’s owner turned up a handgun that police say was taken “in a car prowl” a few days before the Avalon 7-Eleven holdup. (They also say the other person in the robbery video is a juvenile suspect who was arrested and charged with robbery in January – we’re looking into his status, to confirm whether that charge also was in the Avalon 7-Eleven case.) Lawrence remains in jail, with bail set at $370,000, the total from multiple cases on the docket including this one (we’re looking up the others).