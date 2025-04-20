COUNTDOWN: 20 days to West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025, 4 days to registration deadline

“Is it junk, or is it everything you ever dreamed of?” asks one of the almost 400 listings we’ve received so far as registration for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025 – the 20th anniversary of the first WSCGSD – enters its final days. We’ve reviewed more than 300 of the listings already, and have noted more than 20 fundraisers – from schools to Scouts to service clubs – as well as more than a dozen that will be treat-enhanced (lemonade, cookies, hot dogs, cotton candy, more). One sale is offering kids’ face painting! The big day is now less than three weeks away, on Saturday, May 10, 9 am-3 pm (though some are starting earlier and some are ending later, as you’ll see on the map and in the guide when it’s available a week in advance), from Alki in the north to White Center in the south. (Someone even tried to register a sale in Ballard – sorry, that’s just a bit too far to stretch the boundaries.) If you haven’t registered your sale yet, you have until 11:30 pm this Thursday (April 24) to do it here!

P.S. The confirmed sites offering spaces to sellers – if you need a space for a small sale – remain Fauntleroy Schoolhouse and Hotwire Coffee; please contact them directly to see if they have room and if so, how to get in on that.