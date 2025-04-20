West Seattle, Washington

COUNTDOWN: 20 days to West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025, 4 days to registration deadline

April 20, 2025 4:43 pm
“Is it junk, or is it everything you ever dreamed of?” asks one of the almost 400 listings we’ve received so far as registration for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025 – the 20th anniversary of the first WSCGSD – enters its final days. We’ve reviewed more than 300 of the listings already, and have noted more than 20 fundraisers – from schools to Scouts to service clubs – as well as more than a dozen that will be treat-enhanced (lemonade, cookies, hot dogs, cotton candy, more). One sale is offering kids’ face painting! The big day is now less than three weeks away, on Saturday, May 10, 9 am-3 pm (though some are starting earlier and some are ending later, as you’ll see on the map and in the guide when it’s available a week in advance), from Alki in the north to White Center in the south. (Someone even tried to register a sale in Ballard – sorry, that’s just a bit too far to stretch the boundaries.) If you haven’t registered your sale yet, you have until 11:30 pm this Thursday (April 24) to do it here!

P.S. The confirmed sites offering spaces to sellers – if you need a space for a small sale – remain Fauntleroy Schoolhouse and Hotwire Coffee; please contact them directly to see if they have room and if so, how to get in on that.

