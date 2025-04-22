Celebration of Life planned June 1 for Michael W. Toner, 1960–2025

Family and friends will gather June 1 to celebrate the life of Michael Ward Toner and are sharing this remembrance with the community:

Michael Ward Toner passed away January 14, 2025 in Bothell. He will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and creativity.

Michael was born and grew up in West Seattle. From an early age he was a true free spirit, always out on an adventure, either playing baseball, fishing, or overnight camping with his family and friends.

Michael loved building and designing and spent most of his career working as a remodeling contractor.

Michael is survived by his daughter Sidney, mother Carol, brothers Daniel, Robert and Mark, sisters Terri and Tammi, and nephews Kevin and Sam.

In his remembrance we will be hosting a celebration of life at the Green Acres Clubhouse, 23825 15th Ave SE, Bothell, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 1.