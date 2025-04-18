Brown water in Gatewood

Thanks to Terry for the report: “I’m in Gatewood up near California and Holden and our water just started coming out of the tap pretty darned brown.” Terry has reported this to the city – Seattle Public Utilities‘ round-the-clock number is 206-386-1800. Although it’s likely hydrant testing, which is accelerating now that spring is here, it’s always important to report discolored water, as it can sometimes be first word of a problem such as a pipe break.