Two baseball notes from West Seattle High School (which won the state championship last year). First, you can watch the Wildcats play at T-Mobile Park tomorrow night (6 pm Tuesday, April 15), free!

As part of the program that gives them the spotlight at the stadium, the team offers tickets for an upcoming Mariners’ game – $30 to see the M’s play the Cleveland Guardians two months from tonight, 6:40 pm June 14. You can buy those ticket(s) online by going here!