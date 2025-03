(WSB photo, 2024 FCA egg hunt)

You can help make smiles like those happen next month, when the Fauntleroy Community Association presents this year’s spring egg hunt. It’s happening at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) at 1 pm Saturday, April 12, and organizer Candace Blue is again recruiting volunteers to help hide eggs at 11:30 that morning. Contact her by phone, 209-401-8406, or email – blueyvette47@gmail.com – if you can help!