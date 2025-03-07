West Seattle, Washington

Where should SDOT build sidewalks/walkways in North Delridge? Walk-and-talk event ahead

March 7, 2025 8:04 pm
The Seattle Transportation Levy includes money for some of the many areas around the city that need sidewalks. Just a drop in the bucket – SDOT says 11,000 blocks around the city are sidewalk-less, while the levy has funding for 350 blocks of new sidewalks/walkways. 10 of those blocks will be in North Delridge, according to SDOT. A commitment’s already been made for the long-promised SW Brandon sidewalk as an “anticipated initial (levy) project.” Where else does North Delridge most need sidewalks? SDOT has just announced a walk-and-talk event to give community members a chance to talk about it:

Want to see new safe places to walk in the Delridge neighborhood? Please join us for a neighborhood walk and share with us where you would like to see new walkways and/or sidewalks.

Date: Wednesday March 19th, 2025
Time: 5:00-6:30 pm
Location: Gather at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW) and then walk the neighborhood with us!

Kids are welcome! Rain or shine.

Here’s the official flyer for the event.

